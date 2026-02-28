Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in Logitech International S.A. $LOGI

Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 60,060 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,551,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOGI. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International during the third quarter worth $34,000. Westerkirk Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Logitech International in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Logitech International by 63.7% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 100.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Groupe la Francaise bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 target price (down from $107.00) on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Logitech International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Logitech International from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.13.

Logitech International Stock Down 0.8%

LOGI stock opened at $91.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.11. Logitech International S.A. has a 12-month low of $64.73 and a 12-month high of $123.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.85.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 14.94%.The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Research analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA is a Swiss-headquartered company that designs, manufactures and markets a wide range of computer peripherals and accessories for consumers, gamers and business customers. Founded in 1981, the company develops hardware and complementary software that enable people to interact with digital devices across work, home and entertainment settings. Logitech maintains corporate offices in Switzerland and significant operations in the United States and other regions worldwide.

The company’s product portfolio includes mice, keyboards, webcams, headsets, microphones, speakers, remote controls and other input/output devices, along with specialized lines for gaming, streaming and video collaboration.

