Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases 14,826 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc $MOH

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 78.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,826 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $6,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $212,113,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,601,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,109,000 after purchasing an additional 329,759 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,592,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the third quarter worth $52,813,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $79,665,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MOH shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Mizuho set a $220.00 price target on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $167.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Molina Healthcare from $175.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $190.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.86.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

MOH stock opened at $154.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $167.85 and a 200-day moving average of $168.63. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a 12-month low of $121.06 and a 12-month high of $359.97.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($3.18). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 1.04%.The business had revenue of $11.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Molina Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000- EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 24.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc is a managed care company specializing in government-sponsored health insurance programs. The company offers Medicaid managed care plans, Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans, and individual Marketplace plans under the Affordable Care Act. Through an integrated care model, Molina emphasizes preventive and primary care services, care coordination, and disease management to improve health outcomes for its members.

The company traces its roots to the early 1980s, when Dr.

