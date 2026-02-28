Intech Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in KBR, Inc. $KBR

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 187,692 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 31,175 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $8,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in KBR by 105.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,842 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,715,000 after acquiring an additional 61,983 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD increased its position in shares of KBR by 9.1% during the second quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 240,806 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,544,000 after purchasing an additional 19,995 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KBR during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,666,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of KBR by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 535,236 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,311,000 after purchasing an additional 149,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in KBR by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,090,874 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,116,000 after buying an additional 308,268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Get KBR alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on KBR from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of KBR in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of KBR from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of KBR from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

KBR News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting KBR this week:

KBR Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of KBR stock opened at $42.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. KBR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.39 and a fifty-two week high of $56.78. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.51.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 35.51% and a net margin of 5.30%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. KBR has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.870-4.220 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KBR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. KBR’s payout ratio is 22.68%.

KBR Profile

(Free Report)

KBR, Inc is a global engineering, procurement, construction and services (EPC&S) company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The firm delivers integrated solutions and technologies across the full project lifecycle for customers in the energy, government, industrial and infrastructure sectors. Its offerings span feasibility studies, front-end engineering design, detailed design, procurement, fabrication, construction, commissioning and operations support.

The company is organized into business segments that include Energy Solutions, which focuses on oil and gas processing, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities and petrochemical plants; Government Solutions, providing logistics, sustainment, training and mission support for defense, intelligence and civilian agencies; and Sustainable Technology, delivering chemical process technologies, water treatment and lower-carbon fuels expertise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.