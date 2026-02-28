Intech Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Nutanix $NTNX

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 467.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 104,898 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 86,427 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $7,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the second quarter worth about $263,938,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Nutanix by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,279,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,117 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Nutanix by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,682,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,984,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,193 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 221.5% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,614,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,397,000 after buying an additional 1,112,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 30.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,712,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,206,000 after buying an additional 1,108,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Stock Down 4.2%

Nutanix stock opened at $38.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.73. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.48. Nutanix has a 52 week low of $35.39 and a 52 week high of $83.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $722.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.83 million. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 9.95%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Nutanix will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Nutanix from $95.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Nutanix from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $55.00 price objective on Nutanix in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Nutanix from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.43.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc is an enterprise cloud computing company that develops software to simplify the deployment and management of datacenter infrastructure. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in San Jose, California, Nutanix is best known for pioneering hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI), an approach that integrates compute, storage and virtualization into a single software-defined platform aimed at reducing complexity and operational overhead in private and hybrid cloud environments.

The company’s product portfolio centers on the Nutanix Cloud Platform, which includes its core AOS software for HCI, Prism for infrastructure management and automation, and a suite of additional services such as Calm for application automation, Files and Volumes for file and block services, Karbon for Kubernetes orchestration, and Era for database management.

