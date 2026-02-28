Intech Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Nutanix $NTNX

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 467.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 104,898 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 86,427 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $7,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the second quarter worth about $263,938,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Nutanix by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,279,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,117 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Nutanix by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,682,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,984,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,193 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 221.5% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,614,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,397,000 after buying an additional 1,112,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 30.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,712,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,206,000 after buying an additional 1,108,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.
Nutanix Stock Down 4.2%
Nutanix stock opened at $38.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.73. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.48. Nutanix has a 52 week low of $35.39 and a 52 week high of $83.36.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Nutanix from $95.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Nutanix from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $55.00 price objective on Nutanix in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Nutanix from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.43.
Key Stories Impacting Nutanix
Here are the key news stories impacting Nutanix this week:
- Positive Sentiment: AMD strategic partnership and investment — AMD announced a multi‑year AI infrastructure partnership and a $250M package (about $150M equity at ~$36.26/sh and up to $100M for joint engineering/go‑to‑market), validating Nutanix’s enterprise AI positioning and drawing immediate buyer interest. AMD and Nutanix Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance an Open and Scalable Platform for Enterprise AI
- Positive Sentiment: Quarterly beat and customer momentum — Q2 results topped estimates (revenue ≈ $722.8M; adjusted EPS $0.56), with >1,000 new customers and the strongest new‑logo growth in eight years, supporting the narrative of durable demand for Nutanix’s hybrid cloud stack. Nutanix Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates, Sales Rise Y/Y
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst backing and investor flow — Some firms raised/maintained bullish views (e.g., UBS bumped its PT to $60 with a Buy), and there was elevated call‑option activity, both of which have supported near‑term upside interest. Analyst Price Target Coverage (Benzinga)
- Neutral Sentiment: Strategic visibility — Coverage highlights Nutanix’s role in niche enterprise clouds (Nasdaq futures ecosystem and evolving cloud use cases), which supports narrative but is longer‑term and less likely to move the stock immediately. Nutanix Plays a Critical Role In Nasdaq Futures Cloud Ecosystem
- Neutral Sentiment: Investor access — Management will present at the Morgan Stanley TMT conference next week, offering additional opportunity for guidance color and investor Q&A. Nutanix to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference
- Negative Sentiment: FY26 revenue target cut and supply constraints — Management set FY26 revenue guidance to $2.80B–$2.84B and cited supply‑chain delays as the reason, signaling that demand is outpacing available hardware capacity and weighing on near‑term growth. Nutanix outlines $2.8B–$2.84B FY26 revenue target amid AMD partnership and supply chain delays
- Negative Sentiment: Demand > supply dynamic and revenue timing — Reports note bookings are strong but constrained by component availability, which can push revenue recognition later and inject execution risk into near‑term results. Nutanix: Demand Surge Is Now Running Into Supply Constraints
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst trims and insider/institutional flows — Several banks trimmed targets (Barclays cut to $47 equal‑weight; others trimmed forecasts) and filings show notable institutional rebalancing and insider sales, adding upward pressure to near‑term sentiment. Nutanix jumps as AMD takes strategic stake and the company posts a quarterly beat
About Nutanix
Nutanix, Inc is an enterprise cloud computing company that develops software to simplify the deployment and management of datacenter infrastructure. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in San Jose, California, Nutanix is best known for pioneering hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI), an approach that integrates compute, storage and virtualization into a single software-defined platform aimed at reducing complexity and operational overhead in private and hybrid cloud environments.
The company’s product portfolio centers on the Nutanix Cloud Platform, which includes its core AOS software for HCI, Prism for infrastructure management and automation, and a suite of additional services such as Calm for application automation, Files and Volumes for file and block services, Karbon for Kubernetes orchestration, and Era for database management.
