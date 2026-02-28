Intech Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Public Storage $PSA

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 232.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,818 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $7,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,153,971,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Public Storage by 10.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,068,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,663,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,225 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 498.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 578,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,970,000 after purchasing an additional 481,872 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Public Storage by 38.0% in the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,145,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,909,000 after purchasing an additional 315,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Public Storage by 375.7% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 389,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,190,000 after purchasing an additional 307,357 shares in the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PSA opened at $306.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $282.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.47. Public Storage has a one year low of $256.54 and a one year high of $322.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $53.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.04%.

PSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Public Storage from $293.00 to $276.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on Public Storage from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Barclays set a $331.00 target price on Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.00.

Public Storage (NYSE: PSA) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in self-storage services. Headquartered in Glendale, California, the company was founded in the early 1970s and has grown through development and acquisitions to become one of the largest owner-operators of self-storage facilities in the United States. It is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker PSA.

The company’s core business is the ownership, operation and management of self-storage properties that serve both residential and commercial customers.

