Intech Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 130.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 321,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,069 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $8,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SOFI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,102,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,829,640,000 after purchasing an additional 6,814,727 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $164,068,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 88.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,997,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,628,000 after buying an additional 3,748,817 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 2.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,628,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,702,000 after buying an additional 155,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 87.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 6,361,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,079,000 after buying an additional 2,961,849 shares during the period. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at SoFi Technologies
In other news, General Counsel Robert S. Lavet purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.04 per share, for a total transaction of $105,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel owned 17,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,298.88. This represents a 41.08% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 94,225 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $1,913,709.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 588,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,959,523.19. The trade was a 13.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 214,753 shares of company stock worth $5,045,087 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
SoFi Technologies Trading Down 7.0%
SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.75 million. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. SoFi Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.120- EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SOFI shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. UBS Group set a $24.50 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Citizens Jmp raised shares of SoFi Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.50 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.34.
Key Headlines Impacting SoFi Technologies
Here are the key news stories impacting SoFi Technologies this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Jim Cramer called SOFI a “legitimate steal” after the stock’s roughly 40% decline, a high‑profile bullish endorsement that can attract retail buying and reframe the risk/reward for value‑oriented investors. Jim Cramer Calls SoFi Stock a ‘Legitimate Steal’ Following 40% Decline
- Positive Sentiment: SoFi announced support for Solana network deposits, becoming the first U.S.‑chartered bank to allow direct on‑chain SOL transfers for its user base — a product expansion that could drive engagement with crypto‑native customers and differentiate SoFi’s digital bank offering. SoFi Announces the Support for Solana Network Deposits
- Positive Sentiment: BeinCrypto highlights the same Solana capability and frames it as a first‑mover advantage for SoFi’s 13.7M users — a strategic move that may help customer acquisition and cross‑sell of financial products to crypto users. SoFi Becomes First US Chartered Bank to Support Solana Deposits
- Positive Sentiment: Jim Cramer reiterated bullish views in other broadcasts and writeups, calling SOFI “too cheap to ignore” given its growth metrics and reasonable valuation metrics; this consistent media backing can support a retail rebound. Jim Cramer on SoFi: “Now I Think It Is Too Cheap to Ignore”
- Positive Sentiment: Seeking Alpha argues the pullback creates a potential “generational entry point,” citing durable member growth and platform diversification — a long‑term bull case that could attract value managers if execution continues. SoFi’s Reset Could Be A Generational Entry Point
- Neutral Sentiment: The Motley Fool reviews SoFi’s trajectory over three years, noting strong historical performance but acknowledging short‑term weakness — useful context for investors weighing time horizon and execution risk. Where Will SoFi Technologies Be in 3 Years?
- Neutral Sentiment: Benzinga and other market‑color pieces summarize intraday volatility and the drivers behind the move today — useful for trading‑oriented investors but not new fundamental information. What’s Going On With SoFi Technologies Stock Friday?
- Negative Sentiment: Yahoo Finance notes that despite record revenue (> $1.01B) and strong net income, a broader fintech selloff, executive share sales, and cooling sentiment have outweighed fundamentals — these behavioral and supply‑side pressures are a near‑term headwind for the stock. Record Profit and Fintech Selloff Might Change The Case For Investing In SoFi Technologies (SOFI)
About SoFi Technologies
SoFi Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: SOFI) is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company’s core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.
SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.
