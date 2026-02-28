Intech Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc $KDP

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 277,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,464 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $7,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 94.1% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 98.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter valued at $30,000. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total value of $295,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 54,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,984. This trade represents a 15.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.40.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of KDP stock opened at $30.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.24. The company has a market cap of $41.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.34. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $36.12.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 12.52%.Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Keurig Dr Pepper has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.130-2.170 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 60.13%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ: KDP) is a North American beverage company formed in July 2018 through the combination of Keurig Green Mountain and Dr Pepper Snapple Group. The company designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a wide range of hot and cold beverages and related equipment, combining Keurig’s single‑serve coffee systems with a large portfolio of carbonated and noncarbonated drink brands. It operates a network of manufacturing, packaging and distribution facilities to supply retail, foodservice and e-commerce channels across its served markets.

The company’s product mix includes single‑serve coffee brewers and coffee pods under the Keurig brand as well as a broad assortment of branded beverages.

