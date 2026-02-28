Intech Investment Management LLC Buys 42,067 Shares of Repligen Corporation $RGEN

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 364.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,067 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $7,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Repligen by 2,663.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Repligen by 67.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 34.2% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its holdings in Repligen by 2,750.0% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on RGEN shares. Wall Street Zen cut Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Repligen in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Repligen from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Repligen from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Repligen from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Repligen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.58.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $44,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 91,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,783,181. This trade represents a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $128.73 on Friday. Repligen Corporation has a 12 month low of $102.96 and a 12 month high of $175.77. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.45, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.13.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. Repligen had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $197.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Repligen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.930-2.010 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Repligen Corporation will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Profile

Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) is a life sciences company that develops and manufactures high-value consumable products for bioprocessing applications. Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, the company specializes in technologies that support the development and production of biopharmaceuticals. Repligen’s offerings include chromatography resins, filtration membranes, single-use technologies and systems for downstream purification and upstream processing.

The company’s core product lines encompass Protein A affinity resins, designed for monoclonal antibody purification, and a portfolio of ion exchange, multimodal and hydrophobic interaction resins.

