Installed Building Products Q4 Earnings Call Highlights

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) executives said the company closed out fiscal 2025 with record annual sales and profitability, citing strength in commercial markets, continued contribution from complementary products, and disciplined cost management that helped offset softer conditions in core residential end markets.

Get alerts:

Management highlights record profitability amid mixed end markets

Chairman and CEO Jeff Edwards said IBP delivered a “strong fourth quarter” and ended 2025 with record sales and profitability for the year, even as housing affordability pressured residential demand. Edwards pointed to particularly strong performance in commercial markets and the company’s focus on profitability and product diversification across end markets.

For full-year 2025, IBP reported consolidated sales growth of 1% and a 1% decline in same-branch sales. Edwards said same-branch commercial sales growth was more than offset by headwinds in residential activity. Residential same-branch sales within the installation segment declined 4% in 2025, with both single-family and multi-family down year over year.

Edwards said it was “too early to draw any conclusions” from the spring selling season in single-family, but noted that readily available labor and materials and shorter construction cycle times could allow activity to accelerate. In multi-family, he said contract backlog continues to grow, which management described as encouraging.

Fourth-quarter results show margin expansion and commercial momentum

CFO Michael Miller said fourth-quarter consolidated net revenue was roughly flat at $748 million, compared with $750 million a year earlier. Same-branch sales for the installation segment declined 2% in the quarter, as a 23% increase in commercial same-branch sales nearly offset a 9% decline in new residential same-branch sales.

Miller reported a 1.7% increase in price/mix in the fourth quarter, offset by a 9.3% decrease in job volumes. He noted that heavy commercial and the distribution and manufacturing segment are not included in the company’s price/mix and volume disclosures. Heavy commercial same-branch sales growth was 38% during the quarter.

Profitability improved, with adjusted gross margin rising to a record 35% from 33.6% a year earlier. Miller attributed the year-over-year increase partly to a shift in installation segment customer mix and the company’s management of direct operating costs across varied demand conditions. Adjusted selling and administrative expenses were “relatively stable,” totaling 18.3% of sales versus 18.1% in the prior-year quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA increased to a record $142 million, representing a 19% adjusted EBITDA margin. Adjusted net income was $88 million, or $3.24 per diluted share.

During Q&A, Miller said the heavy commercial business contributed roughly 40 basis points to gross margin improvement, and management described heavy commercial demand as broad-based across areas such as education, healthcare, recreation, transportation, and manufacturing, while noting it was not driven by data centers. The company also cited strength excluding high-rise multi-family.

Residential outlook: mix benefits margins, but entry-level pressure persists

In response to questions about margin durability and competitive pricing commentary, management reiterated that it does not provide guidance, but discussed underlying factors influencing profitability. Miller said the company is seeing relatively consistent demand from regional, private move-up, custom, and semi-custom builders, while weakness remains concentrated in the entry-level production builder segment.

Management said this customer mix shift has helped margins, as production builder work typically carries lower gross margins. Miller said the company benefited from geographic and customer mix, citing the Midwest as a generally higher-margin market due to a greater share of private and semi-custom/custom builds.

On pricing, Miller said there is “definitely price cost pressure” in the entry-level segment and that the team is working to manage through it. He also discussed weather impacts early in 2026, estimating January and February weather reduced first-quarter revenue by about $20 million, adding that the shortfall would not be made up in March and would likely shift into the second quarter.

In a separate exchange, Miller said the company expects full-year gross margins to remain in its historical 32% to 34% range, while noting that a recovery in production builder activity would likely pressure gross margin due to mix, but could improve operating leverage and EBITDA margins.

M&A, financing actions, and shareholder returns

Edwards said IBP completed 11 acquisitions in 2025 representing more than $64 million of annual revenue, including four acquisitions in the fourth quarter totaling over $23 million of annual sales. He described the transactions as spanning a diverse product set across residential and commercial end markets, including an insulation installer, a glass design and fabrication company, a drywall and framing company, and a shower door, shelving, mirror and accessories company.

The company also disclosed additional acquisitions in January and February across several regions and end markets, including insulation installers and a provider of mechanical installation services. Edwards said the company expects to acquire at least $100 million of annual revenue in 2026, adding that deal timing is hard to predict but the acquisition outlook appears strong.

Executives also discussed expanding strategic focus areas within M&A. Edwards said the company remains interested in commercial roofing and mechanical and industrial installation, describing mechanical and industrial as a “huge opportunity” and noting the segment is fragmented and can carry favorable margins. He said the company would like to find a larger business to help build out a platform in that area.

Miller said operating cash flow for the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2025 was $371 million, up 9% year over year, driven by higher net income and working capital improvements. Net debt to trailing 12-month adjusted EBITDA was 1.1x at year-end, which management said remains below its stated 2x target.

In January 2026, IBP completed a private offering of $500 million of 5.625% senior unsecured notes due 2034, using part of the proceeds to repay $300 million notes due 2028. The company also amended its asset-based lending revolver to increase commitments to $375 million and extend maturity to January 2031. Management said the company now has nearly $900 million in available liquidity and “very modest” leverage, and estimated first-quarter interest expense of about $11 million due to higher debt and cash balances.

IBP returned capital to shareholders through buybacks and dividends. Miller said the company repurchased 150,000 shares for $38 million in the fourth quarter and 850,000 shares for $173 million during full-year 2025. The board authorized a new $500 million repurchase program through March 1, 2027.

The board approved a first-quarter dividend of $0.39 per share payable March 31, 2026, to shareholders of record March 13, 2026, which management said represents a more than 5% increase over the prior year period. The company also declared a $1.80 per share annual variable dividend—nearly 6% higher than the prior year’s variable dividend—payable concurrently with the quarterly dividend.

About Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP)

Installed Building Products, Inc (NYSE: IBP) is a leading national installer of specialty building products serving the U.S. residential construction market. The company partners with homebuilders and contractors to deliver a comprehensive range of interior and exterior finishing services, including insulation, drywall finishing, protective coatings and basement waterproofing systems. By offering a single-source solution, Installed Building Products helps streamline project coordination and ensures consistent service quality across multiple trades.

Founded in 1977 and headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Installed Building Products has expanded from a regional insulation installer into a nationwide platform operating in nearly every state.

Further Reading