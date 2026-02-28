Inspiration Healthcare Group (LON:IHC) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc (LON:IHC – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 16.34 and traded as high as GBX 23.90. Inspiration Healthcare Group shares last traded at GBX 23.35, with a volume of 180,881 shares traded.
Inspiration Healthcare Group Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.18. The stock has a market cap of £20.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 16.34 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 18.97.
About Inspiration Healthcare Group
The Company has a broad portfolio of its own products and complementary distributed products, for use in neonatal intensive care designed to support even the most premature babies throughout their hospital stay.
