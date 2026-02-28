Insider Selling: Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Insider Sells $23,266.80 in Stock

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) insider Peter Kaiser sold 2,810 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $23,266.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 269,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,214.24. This represents a 1.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ocular Therapeutix Trading Down 6.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:OCUL opened at $8.94 on Friday. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.78 and a 52-week high of $16.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 15.32, a current ratio of 15.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.57.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.04. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 70.68% and a negative net margin of 511.90%.The firm had revenue of $13.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Ocular Therapeutix’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

OCUL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ocular Therapeutix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.78.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 3,136.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,855,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,073,000 after buying an additional 3,736,560 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 2,003.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,424,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261,619 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 38.5% during the third quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,575,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,229,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,702 shares during the period. 59.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts, the company focuses on sustained-release drug delivery platforms designed to address key unmet needs in ophthalmology. Its proprietary hydrogel-based inserts and sealants aim to improve patient compliance and outcomes by providing controlled release of active pharmaceutical ingredients directly to ocular tissues.

The company's flagship product, DEXTENZA®, is a preservative-free, sustained-release dexamethasone intracanalicular insert approved by the U.S.

