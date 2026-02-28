Insider Selling: iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) CAO Sells $39,454.80 in Stock

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) CAO Marc Wade Rosenbaum sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.91, for a total transaction of $39,454.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 10,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,493,786.91. This represents a 2.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Marc Wade Rosenbaum also recently made the following trade(s):

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

On Wednesday, February 25th, Marc Wade Rosenbaum sold 4,797 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.42, for a total transaction of $649,609.74.

iRhythm Technologies Stock Down 4.6%

IRTC opened at $133.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.54 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 4.63. iRhythm Technologies has a one year low of $92.52 and a one year high of $212.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.54.

iRhythm Technologies News Roundup

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.27. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.15% and a negative net margin of 5.96%.The business had revenue of $208.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

Here are the key news stories impacting iRhythm Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly beat — iRhythm reported $0.29 EPS vs. $0.02 expected and revenue of $208.9M (+27% YoY), showing accelerating top-line growth that supports the growth story. MarketBeat: iRhythm earnings summary

Quarterly beat — iRhythm reported $0.29 EPS vs. $0.02 expected and revenue of $208.9M (+27% YoY), showing accelerating top-line growth that supports the growth story. Positive Sentiment: Institutional ownership rising — several large funds have added or increased stakes recently, providing a demand cushion for the shares and signaling confidence from professional investors. MarketBeat: Institutional holdings

Institutional ownership rising — several large funds have added or increased stakes recently, providing a demand cushion for the shares and signaling confidence from professional investors. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst actions mixed — some firms trimmed price targets but many maintain Buy/Overweight ratings; consensus remains a moderate buy with a multi-month average target above the current price. MarketBeat: Analyst coverage

Analyst actions mixed — some firms trimmed price targets but many maintain Buy/Overweight ratings; consensus remains a moderate buy with a multi-month average target above the current price. Negative Sentiment: Heavy executive selling — CEO Quentin Blackford sold 25,540 shares and multiple senior officers (CFO, CAO, several EVPs) sold sizeable blocks at ~ $135.42 on Feb. 25; coordinated senior sales often spur near-term selling pressure and investor concern. CEO Form 4 (SEC)

Heavy executive selling — CEO Quentin Blackford sold 25,540 shares and multiple senior officers (CFO, CAO, several EVPs) sold sizeable blocks at ~ $135.42 on Feb. 25; coordinated senior sales often spur near-term selling pressure and investor concern. Negative Sentiment: Rising short interest — short positions have increased, raising potential for additional downside volatility if momentum stays negative or forced covering if sentiment flips.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iRhythm Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRTC. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 9,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 10,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 7.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Freedom Capital raised shares of iRhythm Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $205.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, iRhythm Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.62.

Get Our Latest Report on iRhythm Technologies

About iRhythm Technologies

(Get Free Report)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc is a medical technology company that develops and commercializes wearable cardiac monitoring devices and associated data analytics services. Founded in 2006 and headquartered in San Francisco, California, the company’s flagship product is the Zio® patch, a discreet, single-use, continuous ECG recorder designed to monitor heart rhythms for up to 14 days. iRhythm’s digital diagnostics platform combines biosensor technology with proprietary algorithms to detect arrhythmias and streamline data interpretation for physicians.

The Zio service is prescribed by cardiologists and other healthcare providers to aid in the diagnosis of atrial fibrillation, bradycardia, tachycardia and other rhythm disorders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.