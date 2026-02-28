Insider Selling: Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) EVP Sells $717,900.66 in Stock

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) EVP Kevin Mcdearis sold 15,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $717,900.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 91,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,260,231.08. This trade represents a 14.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Blackbaud Price Performance

Shares of Blackbaud stock opened at $48.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.78. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.71 and a 1-year high of $74.88.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 175.57% and a net margin of 10.19%.The business had revenue of $295.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Blackbaud’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Blackbaud has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.150-5.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackbaud

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Blackbaud by 215.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 589.0% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 4,300.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Blackbaud by 380.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. Zacks Research raised shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Raymond James Financial set a $60.00 price target on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore set a $55.00 price objective on Blackbaud in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BLKB

About Blackbaud

(Get Free Report)

Blackbaud, Inc is a leading provider of cloud software, services and data intelligence solutions designed specifically for the social good community. The company’s main offerings include fundraising and relationship management platforms, financial management systems, grant and award management tools, and advanced analytics. Its flagship products—such as Raiser’s Edge NXT, Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT and Blackbaud NetCommunity—help nonprofit organizations, educational institutions, healthcare providers and foundations streamline donor engagement, optimize financial operations and measure program impact.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, Blackbaud has grown from a small technology startup into a global specialist in nonprofit software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.