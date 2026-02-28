Insider Selling: Artivion (NYSE:AORT) CEO Sells $497,375.84 in Stock

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) CEO James Mackin sold 13,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $497,375.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 766,095 shares in the company, valued at $27,341,930.55. This represents a 1.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

AORT stock opened at $38.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 192.58 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.93 and a 200-day moving average of $43.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.53. Artivion, Inc. has a one year low of $21.97 and a one year high of $48.25.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Artivion had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $118.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.42 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Artivion, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

AORT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Artivion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Artivion in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Citizens Jmp raised their price objective on shares of Artivion from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Artivion from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Artivion from a “sell (d)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Artivion currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Artivion by 402.3% in the third quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Artivion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Artivion by 148.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas grew its holdings in Artivion by 163.5% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Artivion by 47.7% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Artivion, Inc (NYSE: AORT) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and markets implantable tissue products and surgical devices for cardiac and vascular surgery. The company’s portfolio includes biologic implants derived from human and animal tissue, such as allografts and xenografts, as well as synthetic scaffolds and surgical adhesives. These products are designed to repair, reinforce or replace damaged cardiovascular and thoracic tissues during procedures such as aortic repair, heart valve surgery and vascular reconstruction.

Originally founded in 1984 under the name CryoLife, the company rebranded as Artivion in early 2022 to reflect its broader mission in cardiovascular innovation.

