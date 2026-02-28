Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Inpex Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.68 and traded as high as $24.98. Inpex shares last traded at $24.4660, with a volume of 44,881 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
IPXHY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Inpex to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Nomura raised shares of Inpex to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.
Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter. Inpex had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 8.07%.
Inpex Company Profile
INPEX is a Japan-based energy company primarily engaged in the exploration, development, production and sale of oil and natural gas resources. The company’s activities span upstream exploration and field development, midstream project execution — notably liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities — and related resource management and commercial operations. INPEX’s portfolio includes conventional and unconventional hydrocarbon assets and associated engineering and project-management expertise to bring complex developments into production.
INPEX is known for participation and leadership in large-scale LNG projects, including the Ichthys LNG development off northern Australia, which represents a core midstream and export capability in the company’s business mix.
