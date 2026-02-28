Innovent Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVBXF) Short Interest Up 88.4% in February

Innovent Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVBXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 526,150 shares, a growth of 88.4% from the January 29th total of 279,298 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,888 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 107.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 4,888 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 107.6 days.

Innovent Biologics Stock Up 3.7%

Shares of OTCMKTS IVBXF traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.30. The company had a trading volume of 140 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.51. Innovent Biologics has a twelve month low of $4.69 and a twelve month high of $15.12.

About Innovent Biologics

Innovent Biologics is a China-based biopharmaceutical company focused on the research, development, manufacturing and commercialization of high-quality biologic therapies. Founded in 2011 and headquartered in the Suzhou National Biotech R&D Park, the company specializes in innovative treatments across oncology, metabolic and ophthalmology indications. Innovent’s integrated model encompasses end-to-end capabilities, from early discovery and clinical development to large-scale manufacturing and market launch.

The company has built a diversified product portfolio that includes the anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody sintilimab (Tyvyt), approved for lymphoma and non-small cell lung cancer in China, as well as multiple biosimilars such as IBI305 (a bevacizumab biosimilar) and IBI306 (an etanercept biosimilar).

