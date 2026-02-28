Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July $PJUL Shares Bought by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 228.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,390 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $2,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PJUL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter worth $250,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 329,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,015,000 after acquiring an additional 15,235 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth $3,480,000. Finally, Michels Family Financial LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter valued at $347,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of BATS PJUL opened at $46.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $970.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.94. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July has a 52-week low of $37.10 and a 52-week high of $47.05.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

