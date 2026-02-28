Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – January (LJAN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on March 2nd

Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:LJAN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th.
Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – January Price Performance
Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $24.49 on Friday. Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – January has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $25.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.62 and its 200 day moving average is $24.67.
Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – January Company Profile
