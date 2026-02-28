ICU Medical, Inc. $ICUI Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,624,991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 33,506 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.63% of ICU Medical worth $314,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 17,471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 96,270 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,549,000 after acquiring an additional 12,412 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in ICU Medical in the third quarter valued at about $757,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 0.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,191 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,300,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Bryce Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in ICU Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $586,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $150.58 on Friday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.00 and a 1-year high of $160.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,532.77, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.39.

ICU Medical ( NASDAQ:ICUI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.23. ICU Medical had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $535.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. ICU Medical has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.750-8.450 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ICUI. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.33.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

