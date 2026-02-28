Ibex Wealth Advisors Makes New $6.74 Million Investment in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 34,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,744,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Howmet Aerospace news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 1,000 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 23,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,207,240. The trade was a 4.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.70, for a total value of $11,364,255.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 107,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,933,913.60. This trade represents a 29.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HWM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $278.00 price target on Howmet Aerospace and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $228.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, February 13th. Truist Financial set a $258.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HWM

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $262.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.65, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.04 and a 12 month high of $262.63.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.110 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.350-4.550 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 6th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 6th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 12.94%.

About Howmet Aerospace

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.