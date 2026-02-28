Ibex Wealth Advisors Has $11.84 Million Holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,125 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial accounts for about 1.1% of Ibex Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $11,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth $30,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on COF. Barclays dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $237.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Celia Karam sold 2,108 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.25, for a total value of $460,071.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 59,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,935,459.25. The trade was a 3.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Neal Blinde sold 38,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total value of $7,265,098.85. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 33,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,391,801.01. This trade represents a 53.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 76,138 shares of company stock valued at $16,160,598 in the last quarter. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of COF opened at $195.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.14. Capital One Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $143.22 and a twelve month high of $259.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $227.35 and a 200-day moving average of $222.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.28). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 3.54%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 19th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.11%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company’s core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

