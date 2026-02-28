Huntington National Bank Sells 193,848 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. $EA

Huntington National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 47.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,428 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 193,848 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank owned 0.08% of Electronic Arts worth $42,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 196 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 131.9% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 167 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $207.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.95.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 0.2%

Electronic Arts stock opened at $200.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $202.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.09. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.02 and a 1-year high of $204.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total transaction of $299,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 5,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,178,810.30. This represents a 20.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.50, for a total value of $997,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 33,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,754,671. The trade was a 12.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,600 shares of company stock valued at $5,589,823. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ: EA) is a global interactive entertainment company headquartered in Redwood City, California. Founded in 1982 by Trip Hawkins, EA develops, publishes and distributes video games and related content for a variety of platforms, including consoles, personal computers and mobile devices. The company combines in-house development, partnerships and studio acquisitions to create and maintain a portfolio of entertainment properties and live-service experiences for players worldwide.

EA’s product lineup spans several well-known franchises and genres.

Featured Articles

