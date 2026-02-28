Huntington National Bank Sells 181,856 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Huntington National Bank cut its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 25.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 530,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 181,856 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $20,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth $26,000. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth $28,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 775 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.
Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance
Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $37.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.13. The firm has a market cap of $48.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.75 and a 52 week high of $58.42.
Key Stories Impacting Chipotle Mexican Grill
Here are the key news stories impacting Chipotle Mexican Grill this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain generally constructive on CMG despite recent weakness — many brokerages still rate the name favorably, supporting demand when sentiment stabilizes. Wall Street Bulls Look Optimistic About Chipotle (CMG)
- Positive Sentiment: Company plans ~350 new restaurants in 2026 (heavy on Chipotlanes), which management expects to drive systemwide sales growth even as comps remain soft — expansion could support revenue and long-term unit economics. Can Unit Expansion Support Chipotle’s Systemwide Sales in 2026?
- Positive Sentiment: Industry initiatives like loyalty/rewards programs (including Chipotle’s efforts) are improving customer retention and frequency, a constructive demand tailwind over time. Starbucks, McDonald’s, and Chipotle Reward Loyal Customers. It Brings Them Back.
- Neutral Sentiment: Shares are down ~28% over the past year, prompting renewed valuation debates — some see current levels as opportunity, others cite execution risk; this keeps volatility elevated. Is Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Pricing Look Reasonable After A 27.9% One Year Decline
- Neutral Sentiment: CMG has underperformed the broader consumer cyclical sector over the past year, though many analysts still project mid-term recovery — underperformance raises sensitivity to macro and execution news. Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock: Is CMG Underperforming the Consumer Cyclical Sector?
- Negative Sentiment: Recent FY2025 results showed only 4.9% revenue growth, flat adjusted EPS, a 2.5% comp sales decline and margin pressure from wage inflation; management trimmed outlook — these fundamentals are a clear near-term headwind for the stock. Is Slower Comps and Rising Costs Altering The Investment Case For Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG)?
- Negative Sentiment: Short interest rose ~19.6% to ~36.5M shares as of Feb. 13, increasing bearish pressure and the potential for sharper moves on negative headlines (days-to-cover ~1.5).
- Negative Sentiment: Faster-growing fast-casual peers (e.g., Cava’s recent strong growth) highlight competitive pressure and investor preference for higher-growth concepts, which can widen valuation gaps. Cava trounces fast-casual peers with 22% revenue growth
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have commented on CMG shares. Zacks Research cut shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.24.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Chipotle Mexican Grill
Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile
Chipotle Mexican Grill is a fast-casual restaurant company known for its Mexican-inspired menu of burritos, bowls, tacos and salads. Founded in 1993 by Steve Ells, the chain emphasizes fresh, customizable meals made from a limited menu of core ingredients and a focus on ingredient quality. Chipotle operates primarily company-owned restaurants and offers dine-in, takeout, catering and delivery through its own digital platforms and third-party partners.
The company is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and traces its roots to Denver, Colorado.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Chipotle Mexican Grill
- 3 Signs You May Want to Switch Financial Advisors
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
- 1,500 Banks Just Handed the Fed Your Bank Account
- The Biggest IPO Ever… Open to Everyday Folks
- Read this or regret it forever
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.