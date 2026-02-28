Huntington National Bank Sells 181,856 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Huntington National Bank cut its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 25.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 530,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 181,856 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $20,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth $26,000. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth $28,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 775 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $37.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.13. The firm has a market cap of $48.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.75 and a 52 week high of $58.42.

Key Stories Impacting Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 47.99% and a net margin of 12.88%.The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Chipotle Mexican Grill this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on CMG shares. Zacks Research cut shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.24.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a fast-casual restaurant company known for its Mexican-inspired menu of burritos, bowls, tacos and salads. Founded in 1993 by Steve Ells, the chain emphasizes fresh, customizable meals made from a limited menu of core ingredients and a focus on ingredient quality. Chipotle operates primarily company-owned restaurants and offers dine-in, takeout, catering and delivery through its own digital platforms and third-party partners.

The company is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and traces its roots to Denver, Colorado.

