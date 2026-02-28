Huntington National Bank Sells 17,154 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. $FISV

Huntington National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 567,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,154 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank owned 0.11% of Fiserv worth $73,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter valued at $1,252,260,000. Amundi grew its holdings in Fiserv by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,781,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $652,148,000 after purchasing an additional 807,916 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Fiserv by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,506,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $604,486,000 after purchasing an additional 39,036 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in Fiserv by 3.9% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,921,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $362,128,000 after purchasing an additional 109,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 34.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,641,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $455,478,000 after buying an additional 680,743 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In related news, CFO Paul M. Todd purchased 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,060,970.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 24,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,526,111.73. The trade was a 228.10% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam L. Rosman purchased 7,900 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.19 per share, with a total value of $499,201.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 61,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,872,599.15. This represents a 14.80% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $62.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.40. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.79 and a 1 year high of $238.59.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FISV shares. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Fiserv from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.74.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Fiserv

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.