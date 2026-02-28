Huntington National Bank Lowers Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF $IWR

Huntington National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 491,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,578 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank owned 0.10% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $47,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 104,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,000. World Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 31,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 10,713 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 242.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 8,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 65.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4%

IWR opened at $102.99 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $73.17 and a 52 week high of $103.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.39. The firm has a market cap of $49.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index of the 800 smallest issuers in the Russell 1000 Index. The Index includes equity securities issued by issuers, which range in size between approximately $1.7 billion and $12 billion, though these amounts may change from time to time.

