Huntington National Bank Lowers Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. $DD

Huntington National Bank reduced its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,481 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank owned about 0.07% of DuPont de Nemours worth $22,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 1.8% in the third quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 14,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 134,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,501,000 after acquiring an additional 71,695 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter valued at about $643,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DD. Zacks Research raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 0.6%

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $50.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of -26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.64. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $22.50 and a one year high of $52.66.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a positive return on equity of 7.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.300 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.480-0.480 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is -43.01%.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 6th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE: DD) is a global science and engineering company that develops and supplies specialty materials, chemicals and industrial biosciences for a wide range of markets. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, the company traces its origins to 1802 and has evolved through more than two centuries of innovation. In recent history DuPont participated in a major combination with Dow Chemical and subsequent reorganization that refocused the company on differentiated, specialty businesses built around science-based solutions.

DuPont’s operations center on advanced materials and technologies used by manufacturers and OEMs in industries such as transportation, electronics, construction, industrial manufacturing and worker safety.

Further Reading

