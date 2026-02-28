Huntington National Bank Has $72.82 Million Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 648.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 399,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345,830 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $72,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PLTR. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Zeit Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 168,004 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $22,465,494.88. Following the sale, the insider owned 642,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,953,343.92. This trade represents a 20.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 327,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $43,738,207.36. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,162.24. This represents a 99.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,054,279 shares of company stock worth $142,212,233. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PLTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday. CICC Research boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings cut Palantir Technologies from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Mizuho raised Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $208.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.96.

Shares of PLTR opened at $137.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.94. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.12 and a 52-week high of $207.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.11 billion, a PE ratio of 217.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.64.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

