Huntington National Bank Has $34.49 Million Stake in Corning Incorporated $GLW

Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 477.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 420,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 347,677 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Corning were worth $34,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Corning by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,702,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,096,577,000 after acquiring an additional 750,530 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Corning by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,568,973 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,923,162,000 after purchasing an additional 509,013 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 0.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,443,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,018,629,000 after purchasing an additional 112,739 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Corning by 8.1% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,763,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $724,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at $534,936,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of Corning stock opened at $150.31 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $37.31 and a 1 year high of $162.10. The company has a market capitalization of $128.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Corning had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 18.72%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Corning has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.660-0.700 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Corning from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Barclays set a $100.00 price target on Corning in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Fox Advisors downgraded shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Corning from $103.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.42.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Corning

Key Stories Impacting Corning

Here are the key news stories impacting Corning this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Edward A. Schlesinger sold 21,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $2,206,423.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 54,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,727,249. The trade was a 27.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 137,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.37, for a total transaction of $21,365,550.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 750,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,618,391.45. This represents a 15.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 233,201 shares of company stock valued at $32,614,558 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Corning

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.