Huntington National Bank Has $24.20 Million Position in SLB Limited $SLB

Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 2,505.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 704,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 677,149 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in SLB were worth $24,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLB during the second quarter worth $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in SLB in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in SLB in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new position in SLB during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SLB by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $2,982,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 140,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,987,919.40. This represents a 29.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 61,017 shares of SLB stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $3,032,544.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 155,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,730,735.60. The trade was a 28.17% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 156,902 shares of company stock worth $7,796,666 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on SLB from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded SLB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of SLB from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of SLB from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $48.00 target price on shares of SLB in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SLB has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.38.

SLB Stock Down 0.3%

SLB stock opened at $51.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.70 and its 200-day moving average is $39.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.73. SLB Limited has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $52.40.

SLB (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.54 billion. SLB had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 17.45%. SLB’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SLB Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

SLB Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 11th. This is a boost from SLB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. SLB’s payout ratio is presently 49.79%.

About SLB

SLB (NYSE: SLB), historically known as Schlumberger, is a leading global provider of technology, integrated project management and information solutions for the energy industry. Founded by Conrad and Marcel Schlumberger in 1926, the company develops and supplies products and services used across the exploration, drilling, completion and production phases of oil and gas development. Its offerings are intended to help operators characterize reservoirs, drill and complete wells, optimize production and manage field operations throughout the asset lifecycle.

SLB’s product and service portfolio spans reservoir characterization and well testing, wireline and logging services, directional drilling and drilling tools, well construction and completion technologies, production systems, and subsea equipment.

