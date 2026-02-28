Huntington National Bank Acquires 6,081 Shares of Chubb Limited $CB

Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 398,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank owned 0.10% of Chubb worth $112,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 93.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 155.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in Chubb by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 27,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.98, for a total value of $9,234,687.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 11,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,920,683.80. This represents a 70.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.47, for a total transaction of $4,991,938.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 511,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,572,096.72. The trade was a 2.86% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $317.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Chubb from $355.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chubb from $305.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Chubb from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $340.81.

Chubb Stock Up 0.7%

NYSE CB opened at $340.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $315.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $295.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.49. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $264.10 and a fifty-two week high of $342.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $1.19. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 17.36%.The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.02 EPS. Chubb’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 15.08%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

