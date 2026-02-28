Humana Inc. $HUM Stock Position Lifted by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,463 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Humana were worth $62,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HUM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Humana by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,199,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,471,395,000 after buying an additional 226,224 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,352,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,775,562,000 after acquiring an additional 597,705 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,377,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,319,334,000 after acquiring an additional 58,094 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Humana by 273.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,488,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $907,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553,509 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,130,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $762,233,000 after purchasing an additional 57,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Humana from $290.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Zacks Research cut Humana from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Humana from $280.00 to $264.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Humana from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Humana and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.48.

In other news, insider Sanjay K. Shetty bought 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $185.21 per share, with a total value of $150,020.10. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 11,657 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,992.97. This trade represents a 7.47% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUM opened at $190.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.44. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.61 and a 1-year high of $315.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($3.96) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.01) by $0.05. Humana had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $32.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.16) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Humana has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.000-9.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.05%.

Insider buying — Humana director/insider Sanjay Shetty purchased 810 shares (~$150k), increasing his stake; insider purchases often signal management confidence.

Heavy institutional accumulation — multiple large managers (Capital International, Massachusetts Financial, Wellington, Franklin, Norges) materially increased positions in the latest quarter, a bullish demand signal for the stock.

Dividend confirmed — Humana declared a quarterly dividend of $0.885 (annualized $3.54, ~2.0% yield); the dividend supports income-oriented buyers and reduces downside for yield-seeking investors.

Upcoming investor presentation — CEO Jim Rechtin and CFO Celeste Mellet will present at the Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference on March 10; could provide clarity on margin initiatives and 2026 execution.

Real‑estate update — Humana Tower in Louisville is slated for conversion to a convention hotel; largely a corporate real-estate development with limited near-term EPS impact but worth monitoring for asset-monetization implications.

Zacks Research cuts multiple EPS estimates and issues a "Strong Sell" — Zacks trimmed Q2/Q3/Q4 2026 and 2027 quarter and full‑year forecasts and reduced FY2026/FY2027/PT outlooks, flagging weaker near‑term EPS visibility. This raises downside risk to consensus and investor sentiment (no link provided for the Zacks note).

Barclays lowers price target and flags margin concerns — Barclays cut its HUM price target (to $176) and cited uncertainty around Humana's margin expansion outlook, adding pressure to the share price.

Humana Inc (NYSE: HUM) is a health insurance company headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, that primarily serves individuals and groups across the United States. The company is best known for its Medicare business, offering Medicare Advantage plans and prescription drug (Part D) coverage, alongside a range of commercial and employer-sponsored group health plans. Humana’s products are designed to cover medical, behavioral health and pharmacy needs for members, with particular emphasis on seniors and Medicare-eligible populations.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Humana provides care-management and wellness services intended to support chronic-condition management, preventive care and care coordination.

