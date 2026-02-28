Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 947.59 and last traded at GBX 918, with a volume of 89768180 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 856.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HWDN shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 975 target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 900 price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 884 to GBX 900 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Howden Joinery Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 918.75.

Get Howden Joinery Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HWDN

Howden Joinery Group Stock Up 2.5%

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 853.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 841.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.20, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07.

Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported GBX 49.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Howden Joinery Group had a return on equity of 25.70% and a net margin of 10.82%. On average, equities analysts expect that Howden Joinery Group Plc will post 52.8073286 earnings per share for the current year.

About Howden Joinery Group

(Get Free Report)

Howden Joinery Group Plc is the parent company of Howdens.

Howdens sells kitchens and joinery products to trade customers, primarily small local builders, through a network of over 850 UK depots. The business also operates over 70 depots across France, the Republic of Ireland, and Belgium.

Howdens only sells to the trade – they have the expertise to ensure that our products are fitted to the highest possible standards. Local Howdens depots build trusted partnerships with trade professionals, helping them to exceed their customers’ expectations and allowing their businesses and ours to profit from doing so.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.