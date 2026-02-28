Horizon Oil Limited (HZN) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 8th

Horizon Oil Limited (ASX:HZN – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Thursday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 652.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th.
Horizon Oil Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.66 million, a PE ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.95.
Horizon Oil Company Profile
