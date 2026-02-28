Horizon Oil Limited (HZN) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 8th

Horizon Oil Limited (ASX:HZN – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Thursday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 652.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th.

Horizon Oil Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.66 million, a PE ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.95.

Horizon Oil Company Profile

Horizon Oil Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in China and New Zealand. It holds interest in the Block 22/12 oil field in Beibu Gulf, China; and the PMP 38160 Maari/Manaia oil fields in New Zealand, as well as engages in the exploration and evaluation of hydrocarbons. Horizon Oil Limited was incorporated in 1969 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

