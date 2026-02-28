Honeywell International Inc. $HON Shares Acquired by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 111.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,361 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $24,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at about $4,147,000. First National Trust Co increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 9.4% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 79,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,648,000 after buying an additional 6,803 shares during the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.3% in the second quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 95,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,663 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,943,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, VP Robert D. Mailloux sold 10,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total transaction of $2,415,721.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 4,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,887. The trade was a 68.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 31,081 shares in the company, valued at $7,459,440. The trade was a 7.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 18,190 shares of company stock valued at $4,244,287 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $243.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.21 and a 12 month high of $246.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $221.08 and a 200-day moving average of $210.92.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 40.64%. The firm had revenue of $10.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on HON. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Honeywell International from $236.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $255.00 price target on Honeywell International in a report on Friday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.48.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HON

Honeywell International News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Honeywell International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wolfe Research upgraded Honeywell to Buy (outperform) and set a $293 price target, citing momentum ahead of an aerospace spinoff that could unlock value. Honeywell upgraded at Wolfe

Wolfe Research upgraded Honeywell to Buy (outperform) and set a $293 price target, citing momentum ahead of an aerospace spinoff that could unlock value. Positive Sentiment: Recent quarterly results beat expectations (EPS and revenue growth) and management guidance implies continued margin/earnings leverage — supports multiple expansion and the premium valuation investors are assigning.

Recent quarterly results beat expectations (EPS and revenue growth) and management guidance implies continued margin/earnings leverage — supports multiple expansion and the premium valuation investors are assigning. Positive Sentiment: Honeywell said it is resetting Catalyst deal terms and timeline while targeting EPS growth, which investors may view as clarifying the path to accretive outcomes from the transaction. Honeywell Resets Catalyst Deal Terms And Timeline

Honeywell said it is resetting Catalyst deal terms and timeline while targeting EPS growth, which investors may view as clarifying the path to accretive outcomes from the transaction. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short-interest data in recent filings is noisy/insignificant (the published figures are effectively zero/invalid), so there’s no clear short-pressure signal to explain price moves at this time.

Reported short-interest data in recent filings is noisy/insignificant (the published figures are effectively zero/invalid), so there’s no clear short-pressure signal to explain price moves at this time. Neutral Sentiment: Honeywell has outperformed the S&P 500 recently and analysts remain moderately optimistic — supportive context but not a fresh catalyst. Is Honeywell Outperforming the S&P 500?

Honeywell has outperformed the S&P 500 recently and analysts remain moderately optimistic — supportive context but not a fresh catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Suppliers to U.S. aerospace and semiconductor firms are facing rare-earth shortages ahead of geopolitical talks, a supply constraint that could pressure Honeywell’s aerospace operations and margins. Market Chatter: US Aerospace, Chip Firms Grappling With Rare Earth Shortages

Suppliers to U.S. aerospace and semiconductor firms are facing rare-earth shortages ahead of geopolitical talks, a supply constraint that could pressure Honeywell’s aerospace operations and margins. Negative Sentiment: Wider market weakness (recent pullbacks in major indices) is a potential headwind for near-term performance despite company-specific positives. Top Midday Stories

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate (NASDAQ: HON) that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell’s aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.