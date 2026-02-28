Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Research

Zacks Research downgraded shares of Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HNST. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Honest in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Honest from $4.25 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Honest in a research report on Friday, January 16th. B. Riley Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Honest in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Honest in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $3.00.

Get Honest alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Honest

Honest Price Performance

Shares of HNST stock opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.08. Honest has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $5.62. The firm has a market cap of $313.01 million, a P/E ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 2.30.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $88.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.57 million. Honest had a positive return on equity of 4.47% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. Analysts expect that Honest will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honest declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, February 20th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Honest

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Honest by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,068,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,532,000 after buying an additional 196,218 shares during the last quarter. Equity Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Honest during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Honest by 85,544.4% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 15,398 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in Honest in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Honest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

More Honest News

Here are the key news stories impacting Honest this week:

Positive Sentiment: Board-authorized $25 million share repurchase (up to ~9.9% of shares) — buybacks can support the stock by reducing float and signal management believes shares are undervalued. RTT News

Board-authorized $25 million share repurchase (up to ~9.9% of shares) — buybacks can support the stock by reducing float and signal management believes shares are undervalued. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and write-ups highlight a stronger cash position and a debt-free balance sheet after Q4, arguing valuation looks cheap (0.57x forward EV/Sales) and margin expansion could drive rerating. This framing supports a constructive outlook if execution continues. The Honest Company: Strong Cash Position As Transformation Gains Traction

Analysts and write-ups highlight a stronger cash position and a debt-free balance sheet after Q4, arguing valuation looks cheap (0.57x forward EV/Sales) and margin expansion could drive rerating. This framing supports a constructive outlook if execution continues. Neutral Sentiment: Q4 2025 results were described as broadly in-line on revenue but mixed on metrics — revenue roughly met expectations while margins and EPS showed pressure as the company navigates a transformation. Investors should watch execution and margin progress for signal of recovery. HNST Q4 2025 Earnings Call Highlights

Q4 2025 results were described as broadly in-line on revenue but mixed on metrics — revenue roughly met expectations while margins and EPS showed pressure as the company navigates a transformation. Investors should watch execution and margin progress for signal of recovery. Neutral Sentiment: Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating with a $3.00 price target — a modest upside from current levels but not a bullish endorsement. Telsey Advisory Group Coverage (Benzinga)

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating with a $3.00 price target — a modest upside from current levels but not a bullish endorsement. Negative Sentiment: FY2026 revenue guidance was lowered to $306.0–$312.0 million vs. consensus near $340 million — a sizable shortfall that explains weaker near-term growth expectations and pressure on the stock.

FY2026 revenue guidance was lowered to $306.0–$312.0 million vs. consensus near $340 million — a sizable shortfall that explains weaker near-term growth expectations and pressure on the stock. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research downgraded HNST from “hold” to “strong sell,” indicating heightened analyst concern about near-term fundamentals and contributing to negative sentiment. Zacks Research Downgrade TickerReport Coverage

About Honest

(Get Free Report)

The Honest Company, Inc (NASDAQ: HNST) is an American consumer goods firm specializing in eco-friendly and responsibly formulated products for babies, personal care, beauty and home cleaning. The company emphasizes transparency in ingredient sourcing and product safety, positioning itself in the premium segment of mass-market retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

Honest was founded in 2011 by actress Jessica Alba and environmental health advocate Christopher Gavigan with a mission to offer parents household and baby care items free from harsh chemicals and synthetic fragrances.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.