HireQuest, Inc. (HQI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 2nd

HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, March 16th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd.

HireQuest has a payout ratio of 42.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect HireQuest to earn $0.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.9%.

HireQuest Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HQI opened at $11.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.71. HireQuest has a fifty-two week low of $7.38 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50. The company has a market capitalization of $164.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.10.

About HireQuest

HireQuest declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 18.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

HireQuest, Inc is a publicly traded holding company that provides equipment rental and workforce solutions across North America through two primary operating subsidiaries. Its Coast Equipment Rentals division offers a broad range of support equipment—such as pumps, trench safety systems, power and HVAC units, air compressors, light towers and generators—to the construction, industrial, municipal and environmental markets. Coast Equipment Rentals operates more than 135 branch locations in 36 U.S.

