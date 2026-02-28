HighTower Advisors LLC Takes $2.48 Million Position in StoneCo Ltd. $STNE

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 131,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 773.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $429,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,269,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 2.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 383,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,255,000 after buying an additional 7,871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STNE stock opened at $16.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -31.11, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.81. StoneCo Ltd. has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $19.95.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of StoneCo from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Santander lowered StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on StoneCo from $20.00 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. BTIG Research began coverage on StoneCo in a report on Monday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

StoneCo Ltd., commonly known as Stone, is a Brazilian financial technology company that provides integrated digital payment solutions and related financial services to merchants. Through its cloud-based platform, Stone enables businesses of all sizes to accept a variety of payment methods, including point-of-sale (POS) terminals, mobile card readers and e-commerce gateways. In addition to payment acceptance, the company offers value-added services such as working capital loans, digital banking products and automated billing tools designed to help merchants manage cash flow and streamline operations.

Since its founding in 2012 by André Street and Eduardo Pontes, Stone has focused on serving over half a million merchants across Brazil’s retail, restaurant and services sectors.

