HighTower Advisors LLC Reduces Position in RLI Corp. $RLI

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,947 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in RLI were worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RLI. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of RLI by 115.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,529,000 after buying an additional 30,170 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of RLI by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 185,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,902,000 after purchasing an additional 97,501 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of RLI by 472.3% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 29,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 24,079 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in RLI during the second quarter worth about $1,449,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in RLI by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,303,000 after buying an additional 6,719 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Craig W. Kliethermes bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.45 per share, for a total transaction of $287,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 143,990 shares in the company, valued at $8,272,225.50. This trade represents a 3.60% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jennifer L. Klobnak purchased 2,000 shares of RLI stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.99 per share, for a total transaction of $115,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 100,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,817,440.82. The trade was a 2.03% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RLI Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:RLI opened at $62.41 on Friday. RLI Corp. has a 52-week low of $55.80 and a 52-week high of $81.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.06.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.18. RLI had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 21.43%.The firm had revenue of $465.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

RLI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RLI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $59.00 target price on RLI and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Truist Financial set a $58.00 target price on shares of RLI in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded RLI from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Research lowered shares of RLI from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of RLI from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RLI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.20.

About RLI

RLI Corporation (NYSE:RLI) is a specialty property and casualty insurance company focused on underwriting niche risks for businesses and individuals. Headquartered in Peoria, Illinois, the company operates through a network of independent agents and brokers, offering customized coverage solutions. RLI’s approach emphasizes disciplined underwriting, targeted product development and strong customer service to maintain profitability and long-term growth.

Founded in 1965 as Replacement Lens, Inc, RLI initially provided insurance for contact lens manufacturers before shifting its focus to specialty insurance in the 1980s.

