HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Elbit Systems Ltd. $ESLT

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ESLT. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Elbit Systems by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 16,728 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Elbit Systems during the third quarter worth about $288,000. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in Elbit Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in Elbit Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $408,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Elbit Systems by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 15,227 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

Elbit Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ESLT opened at $769.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $679.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $554.57. The company has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.15, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.32. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a one year low of $303.06 and a one year high of $775.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ESLT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Elbit Systems in a research report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Elbit Systems from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Elbit Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $531.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Elbit Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $550.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ESLT

Elbit Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Elbit Systems Ltd. is an Israel-based defense electronics company that designs, develops and supplies a broad range of systems for military, homeland security and commercial aviation customers. The company focuses on integrated, platform-level solutions that combine sensors, communications, command-and-control software and weapons integration to support intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), force protection and mission management.

Its product and service portfolio spans unmanned aircraft systems, electro-optic and signal intelligence systems, electronic warfare and communications equipment, avionics and mission systems for military and commercial aircraft, and land and naval systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.