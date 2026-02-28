Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Lowered to “Strong Sell” Rating by Zacks Research

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HRTX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of HRTX stock opened at $1.19 on Thursday. Heron Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $2.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.20 million, a P/E ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.25.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $40.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 30,046,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,061,000 after buying an additional 946,100 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP boosted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 12,235,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522,712 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 11,185,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,541,000 after acquiring an additional 946,100 shares during the last quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP now owns 8,753,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,546 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 2,785.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,169,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,321,000 after acquiring an additional 6,921,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about Heron Therapeutics

Here are the key news stories impacting Heron Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results and company guidance: Heron reported Q4 revenue of $40.59M and EPS of ($0.02), both modest beats vs. Street estimates, and reported full‑year 2025 net revenue of $154.9M (65% YoY growth driven by ZYNRELEF and APONVIE). Management issued FY2026 net revenue guidance of $173–$183M and adjusted EBITDA guidance of $10–$20M — a clear near‑term commercial growth signal. Heron Press Release

Q4 results and company guidance: Heron reported Q4 revenue of $40.59M and EPS of ($0.02), both modest beats vs. Street estimates, and reported full‑year 2025 net revenue of $154.9M (65% YoY growth driven by ZYNRELEF and APONVIE). Management issued FY2026 net revenue guidance of $173–$183M and adjusted EBITDA guidance of $10–$20M — a clear near‑term commercial growth signal. Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright reiterates Buy and $6 target: Analyst B. Folkes continues to rate HRTX a Buy and models a multi‑year recovery to profitability (FY2027+), including an eventual FY2030 EPS of $0.55 — signaling meaningful upside from current levels if execution and product growth continue. (HC Wainwright research note)

HC Wainwright reiterates Buy and $6 target: Analyst B. Folkes continues to rate HRTX a Buy and models a multi‑year recovery to profitability (FY2027+), including an eventual FY2030 EPS of $0.55 — signaling meaningful upside from current levels if execution and product growth continue. (HC Wainwright research note) Neutral Sentiment: HC Wainwright near‑term modeling: The firm provided detailed Q1–Q4 2026 EPS estimates (Q1 -$0.03, Q2 -$0.02, Q3 -$0.01, Q4 $0.00) and a FY2026 consensus around -$0.13 — useful visibility but not an immediate catalyst. (HC Wainwright research note)

HC Wainwright near‑term modeling: The firm provided detailed Q1–Q4 2026 EPS estimates (Q1 -$0.03, Q2 -$0.02, Q3 -$0.01, Q4 $0.00) and a FY2026 consensus around -$0.13 — useful visibility but not an immediate catalyst. (HC Wainwright research note) Neutral Sentiment: Coverage and takeaways from the quarter are circulating: earnings call highlights and analyst write‑ups summarize the beat, commercial momentum, and guidance. These pieces help investors parse the quarter but largely echo the company release. Earnings Call Highlights Zacks Analysis WTOP Snapshot

Coverage and takeaways from the quarter are circulating: earnings call highlights and analyst write‑ups summarize the beat, commercial momentum, and guidance. These pieces help investors parse the quarter but largely echo the company release. Negative Sentiment: Modest medium‑term EPS downgrades from HC Wainwright: The analyst trimmed FY2027, FY2028 and FY2029 EPS forecasts slightly (FY2027 to $0.14 from $0.15; FY2028 to $0.39 from $0.43; FY2029 to $0.44 from $0.48). Those cuts reduce some of the upside implied by prior estimates and may have tempered enthusiasm after recent share gains. (HC Wainwright research note)

About Heron Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing therapies in pain management and supportive care for patients undergoing medical and surgical procedures. The company’s research is dedicated to addressing unmet needs in oncology supportive care and post-operative pain management through innovative drug formulations designed to improve patient outcomes and reduce reliance on opioids.

Heron’s first approved therapy, SUSTOL (granisetron) extended-release injection, received U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.