Heavitree Brewery (LON:HVT) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of The Heavitree Brewery PLC (LON:HVT – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 220.90 and traded as low as GBX 220. Heavitree Brewery shares last traded at GBX 230, with a volume of 145 shares.

Heavitree Brewery Stock Up 4.5%

The company has a market capitalization of £11.25 million, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 220.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 218.22.

Heavitree Brewery (LON:HVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported GBX 54.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Heavitree Brewery had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 17.99%.

About Heavitree Brewery

The Heavitree Brewery PLC engages in the development and operation of a leased and tenanted estate in England. It operates leased and tenanted pub and public houses. The company was founded in 1790 and is based in Exeter, the United Kingdom.

