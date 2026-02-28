Head-To-Head Review: Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) & Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF)

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Free Report) and Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Village Farms International has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leslie’s has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Village Farms International and Leslie’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Village Farms International 7.47% 1.98% 1.35% Leslie’s -22.69% N/A -7.11%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Village Farms International 0 2 2 0 2.50 Leslie’s 3 5 0 0 1.63

This is a summary of current ratings for Village Farms International and Leslie’s, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Leslie’s has a consensus price target of $6.55, indicating a potential upside of 495.45%. Given Leslie’s’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Leslie’s is more favorable than Village Farms International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.2% of Village Farms International shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.6% of Village Farms International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Leslie’s shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Village Farms International and Leslie’s”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Village Farms International $336.18 million 1.23 -$35.85 million $0.18 19.89 Leslie’s $1.21 billion 0.01 -$236.97 million ($29.66) -0.04

Village Farms International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Leslie’s. Leslie’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Village Farms International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Village Farms International beats Leslie’s on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications; and produces power. It markets and distributes its products under the Village Farms brand name to retail supermarkets and fresh food distribution companies, as well as products produced under exclusive and non-exclusive arrangements from greenhouse supply partners. The company was formerly known as Village Farms Canada Inc. and changed its name to Village Farms International, Inc. in December 2009. Village Farms International, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Delta, Canada.

About Leslie’s

Leslie’s, Inc. operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products. In addition, the company provides installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment. It also sells its products through e-commerce websites and third-party marketplaces. The company offers complimentary, commercial-grade in-store, water testing, and analysis services. It serves the residential, professional, and commercial consumers. Leslie’s, Inc. was founded in 1963 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

