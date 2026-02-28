HCI Group Q4 Earnings Call Highlights

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) reported fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 results that management described as record-setting, highlighting strong profitability, premium growth, and a balance sheet bolstered by cash generation and capital management.

Get alerts:

Financial results and underwriting performance

Chief Financial Officer Mark Harmsworth said pre-tax income totaled $144 million in the fourth quarter and $429 million for the full year. Diluted earnings per share were $7.25 for the quarter and $22.72 for the year.

Harmsworth said gross premiums earned roseyear over year in the fourth quarter and were upfor the full year. The company posted a fourth-quarter gross loss ratio of. He noted that included a “modest amount” of favorable prior-period development; on a normalized basis, he said the loss ratio wasfor the quarter andfor the full year.

Management attributed the multi-year improvement in loss performance to both legislative reform and underwriting discipline. Harmsworth said claims and litigation frequency have declined for the past three years, producing a lower loss ratio in each successive year. He also said the combined ratio was under 45% in the fourth quarter, though he cautioned the figure was affected by “noise” related to Citizens assumptions completed during the quarter. On a normalized basis, he said the combined ratio was less than 60%.

Balance sheet, liquidity, and return on equity

Harmsworth emphasized what he called a “fantastic balance sheet,” driven by earnings growth and capital management. Shareholder equity ended the year at over $1 billion, which he said has more than tripled in two years. Book value per share was over $80.

He added that the reported book value does not include unrealized gains on real estate or the company’s investment in Exio. Including those items, he said pro forma book value would be “about $140 per share.”

Cash flow was also a focus. Harmsworth said the company generated more than $750 million in cash from operations over the past two years, and consolidated cash at year-end was over $1.2 billion. Holding company liquidity was $175 million, excluding the company’s Exio shareholdings. In the insurance subsidiaries, he said consolidated surplus was “well over” half a billion dollars. Harmsworth also cited a gross leverage ratio of 2.5, which he said leaves room for growth without new capital.

He said after-tax return on equity over the past three years—“a period of time that included three hurricanes”—was over 35%.

Exio IPO, Citizens assumptions, and reinsurance approach

Karin (management did not provide a last name on the call) highlighted strategic developments beyond the quarter’s underwriting results, including the IPO of Exio. She said HCI currently owns 82% of Exio’s outstanding shares, representing an “almost $1.2 billion” stake, and described the Exio platform as a key asset as automation and AI integration reshape the insurance industry.

In Florida, she said the company assumed 47,000 policies from Citizens during the fourth quarter, representing more than $175 million of in-force premiums. For the full year, she said HCI assumed 60,000 policies from Citizens. Management characterized the October assumption as a way to “prefund growth for 2026,” starting the year ahead of 2025 on in-force premiums.

On reinsurance, Karin said the company chose not to lock in multiyear rates in recent treaty years or through catastrophe bonds, anticipating a softening market. She said early indications suggest that was the right approach, and that the company is working with reinsurance partners on more favorable terms for the June 1 renewal.

Pricing environment and 2026 premium trajectory

In response to analyst questions about pricing, CEO Paresh Patel said the market is “very competitive” and reiterated that rate increases are “a thing of the past,” framing the outlook as maintaining rates and potentially some easing. He referenced a previously disclosed rate reduction of 3.5% on the Homeowners Choice book in Florida beginning in January, while another executive noted it was not expected to have a major impact on consolidated metrics.

Patel pushed back on the idea that recent strong results imply conditions will remain benign, cautioning that “all these conversations about growth, rates…can change on a dime…with one hurricane.”

On premiums heading into 2026, Harmsworth said net premiums earned were $226 million in the quarter and explained that fourth-quarter earned premium did not reflect a full quarter from the late-October Citizens assumption. He said gross premiums earned in the first quarter should be higher than the fourth quarter because the company will have a full 90 days of premium from those assumed policies. He also said in-force premiums were up roughly 11% to 12% versus the end of the prior year.

Acquisition outlook and planned share repurchase

Management discussed potential acquisitions, but said patience is required as pricing expectations adjust. Patel described a “bid-ask spread” where sellers may view 2025 as an average year, while buyers may want to average results across multiple years, particularly given the uncertainty around hurricane activity and whether 2025 conditions are repeatable.

Patel also suggested the company’s growth focus extends beyond insurance operations alone, pointing to Harmsworth’s earlier remarks that Exio and real estate holdings contribute to book value beyond the $80 per-share level attributed to insurance operations. He said management is focused on “bigger moves up” and framed the goal as finding ways to materially scale the business from its current base.

On capital returns, Karin said the company was finalizing and expects to announce a new $80 million share repurchase program “in the coming days,” describing it as “internal M&A.” In a follow-up question, Patel said the authorization could come as early as the following week or the week after, and that the company would look to begin during an open trading window expected to start mid-next week.

Patel also said he personally exercised stock options to increase his ownership in the company, and closed the call by reiterating his view that the results are sustainable and that the company is positioned to build on them in 2026 and beyond.

About HCI Group (NYSE:HCI)

HCI Group, Inc (NYSE: HCI) is a holding company whose principal business is the underwriting and issuance of property and casualty insurance through its insurance subsidiaries. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, the company focuses primarily on personal-line insurance products, writing homeowners, condominium, renters and mobile home policies. HCI Group also offers wind-only and flood coverage in coastal regions across the state, providing tailored solutions to both coastal and non-coastal communities.

The company distributes its insurance products through a network of independent agents and brokers, leveraging local market expertise to assess risk and deliver personalized service.

Further Reading