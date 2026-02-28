Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. Raises Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 119,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,770 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $53,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 38.0% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 1,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,592 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,473,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ISRG stock opened at $503.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $529.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $511.48. The company has a market capitalization of $178.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.82, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.65. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $425.00 and a twelve month high of $603.88.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Patricia L. Wadors sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.71, for a total value of $109,936.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary S. Guthart sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.10, for a total value of $12,987,450.00. Following the sale, the director owned 3,694 shares in the company, valued at $1,958,189.40. The trade was a 86.90% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,409 shares of company stock valued at $30,895,377. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $620.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Zacks Research upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $645.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $590.00 price target (down from $635.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $603.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $615.86.

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon’s hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive’s business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

