Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. Raises Position in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,063 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,453 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $25,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Adobe by 350.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 4,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 82 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total value of $485,323.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 41,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,382,225.75. This trade represents a 3.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of ADBE opened at $262.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $299.64 and a 200 day moving average of $328.93. The company has a market cap of $107.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.51. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.28 and a 52-week high of $453.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 10th. The software company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.00% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.81 earnings per share. Adobe has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.850-5.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, January 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $470.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $392.76.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company’s core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

