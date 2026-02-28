Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. Purchases 61,320 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. increased its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,509 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 61,320 shares during the quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $9,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $308,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 69,444 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 7,081 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $620,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 11.0% during the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 11.2% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 13,320 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI opened at $33.23 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.94 and a fifty-two week high of $33.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.88. The stock has a market cap of $73.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 18.04%.The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.40%.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $169,503.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 201,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,531,097.96. The trade was a 2.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $255,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 100,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,199,664.70. The trade was a 7.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 46,498 shares of company stock worth $1,382,115 in the last 90 days. 12.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.54.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company’s assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan’s operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

