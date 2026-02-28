Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. Increases Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 53.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 491,196 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,746 shares during the period. Tesla makes up approximately 4.0% of Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $218,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 252,386,304 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $112,241,237,000 after acquiring an additional 995,623 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,767,993 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $20,480,477,000 after buying an additional 1,269,304 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,839,824,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,225,098 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,424,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in Tesla by 20.4% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 20,194,152 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,374,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422,270 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.93, for a total transaction of $1,170,643.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 13,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,107,145.01. This trade represents a 16.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 56,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.66, for a total transaction of $25,606,501.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,391,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,145,215.90. This represents a 3.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 145,188 shares of company stock valued at $64,193,919 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $408.09.

Tesla stock opened at $402.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 372.69, a P/E/G ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $433.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $420.43. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.25 and a fifty-two week high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 4.00%.The company had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

