Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. Has $86.77 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 30.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,281 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 58,544 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.6% of Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $86,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hurley Capital LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 81.6% in the third quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 89 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 2.2%
Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $292.97 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $234.60 and a 52-week high of $606.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $311.98 and a 200-day moving average of $325.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $265.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.41.
UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $2.21 per share. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.02%.
Key Stories Impacting UnitedHealth Group
Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Board affirms quarterly cash dividend of $2.21/share (record March 9, payable March 17), which supports income investors and signals steady capital return policy. Dividend Steady as Margins Tighten Might Change The Case For Investing In UnitedHealth Group (UNH)
- Positive Sentiment: Market reaction: reports show UNH trading materially higher after the dividend announcement, indicating short-term buying interest tied to the payout confirmation. UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Trading 3.7% Higher Following Dividend Announcement
- Positive Sentiment: Relative strength vs. peers: analysts argue UNH’s scale and diversified model give it better upside versus Humana as managed-care margins are tested, supporting a longer-term constructive view. UnitedHealth vs. Humana: Which Healthcare Stock Has More Upside Now?
- Neutral Sentiment: Sector flows: some strategists recommend rotating into defensive names and healthcare, which could provide tailwinds for UNH even as the macro outlook weakens. Time for Investors to Get Defensive. Sell Staples and Buy Healthcare.
- Negative Sentiment: Guidance and margin pressure: coverage highlights weaker 2026 revenue guidance and rising medical costs (especially Medicare-related), which compress margins and are a key reason for investor caution. Dividend Steady as Margins Tighten Might Change The Case For Investing In UnitedHealth Group (UNH)
- Negative Sentiment: Institutional selling: Aristotle Growth Equity Fund exited its UNH position citing lowered guidance — a signal some funds are trimming exposure ahead of margin headwinds. Aristotle Growth Equity Fund Exited UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Due to Lowered Guidance
- Negative Sentiment: Recent price weakness and re-rating: commentary notes a sizable multi-month share-price decline and that UNH is down since the last earnings report, underscoring investor concerns about near-term earnings and margin recovery. Is It Time To Reassess UnitedHealth Group (UNH) After A 37% Share Price Slide?
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Leerink Partners dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.13.
UnitedHealth Group Company Profile
UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.
UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.
