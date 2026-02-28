Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. Has $86.77 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 30.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,281 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 58,544 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.6% of Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $86,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hurley Capital LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 81.6% in the third quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 89 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $292.97 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $234.60 and a 52-week high of $606.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $311.98 and a 200-day moving average of $325.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $265.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.41.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $113.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.38 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 2.69%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.81 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $2.21 per share. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.02%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Leerink Partners dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.13.

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

