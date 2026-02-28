Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. Grows Position in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,084 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,224 shares during the quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $21,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.0% during the third quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,926 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 8,707 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.1% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its position in Walmart by 1.8% in the third quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 5,695 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boomfish Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.99, for a total value of $1,574,868.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 727,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,251,328.45. This trade represents a 1.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donna Morris sold 76,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total value of $9,430,445.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 402,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,772,492.88. The trade was a 15.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 261,903 shares of company stock valued at $31,829,749. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday. HSBC cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $122.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, February 20th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $150.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.42.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Walmart

Walmart Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of NASDAQ WMT opened at $127.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.65. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.81 and a 52 week high of $134.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.07.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $190.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.37 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.610-0.610 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2475 per share. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 34.31%.

Walmart News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.