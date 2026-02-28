Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Citigroup Inc. $C

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,481 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $6,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 87.6% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in Citigroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup stock opened at $110.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.18. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.51 and a 1-year high of $125.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.72 and its 200 day moving average is $106.08.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.16. Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.50%.The business had revenue of $19.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.43%.

C has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Citigroup from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $150.00 price objective on Citigroup in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.25.

Positive Sentiment: BlackRock picked Citi Investor Services to provide select middle-office services for $4.0T of U.S. iShares ETFs — a meaningful client win that supports fee income and strengthens custody/servicing credibility. Article Title

BlackRock picked Citi Investor Services to provide select middle-office services for $4.0T of U.S. iShares ETFs — a meaningful client win that supports fee income and strengthens custody/servicing credibility. Positive Sentiment: Citi committed $60B to affordable housing, nearly doubling its sector investment pace — a large, multiyear deployment that positions the bank for stable lending and fee opportunities tied to policy and ESG flows. Article Title

Citi committed $60B to affordable housing, nearly doubling its sector investment pace — a large, multiyear deployment that positions the bank for stable lending and fee opportunities tied to policy and ESG flows. Positive Sentiment: Citi formed an AI infrastructure financing team to capture demand from data-center builds and related capex — a strategic play to originate large commercial loans and project-finance mandates as AI adoption ramps. Article Title

Citi formed an AI infrastructure financing team to capture demand from data-center builds and related capex — a strategic play to originate large commercial loans and project-finance mandates as AI adoption ramps. Neutral Sentiment: Citi made a strategic investment in Japan’s Sakana AI (size undisclosed) — signals an effort to back AI partners but unclear near-term financial impact. Article Title

Citi made a strategic investment in Japan’s Sakana AI (size undisclosed) — signals an effort to back AI partners but unclear near-term financial impact. Neutral Sentiment: Media and research outlets continue to spotlight Citi (trending coverage, analyst attention and higher targets from some firms), which can amplify both inflows and volatility depending on headline flow. (See recent Zacks/MarketBeat summaries.) Article Title

Media and research outlets continue to spotlight Citi (trending coverage, analyst attention and higher targets from some firms), which can amplify both inflows and volatility depending on headline flow. (See recent Zacks/MarketBeat summaries.) Negative Sentiment: Macro/geopolitical risk is elevated today — headlines about heightened cross‑border conflict in South Asia and Israel/Iran tensions are driving risk‑off flows across markets, which typically pushes bank stocks lower on volatility and flight-to-safety moves. Article Title

Macro/geopolitical risk is elevated today — headlines about heightened cross‑border conflict in South Asia and Israel/Iran tensions are driving risk‑off flows across markets, which typically pushes bank stocks lower on volatility and flight-to-safety moves. Negative Sentiment: Company fundamentals that can weigh on sentiment: Q4 showed an EPS beat but revenue missed estimates (reported Jan. 14), and today’s elevated volume suggests profit‑taking or institutional rebalancing; that combination often triggers sharper intraday declines. (See company Q4 results and trading stats.)

In other news, insider Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 43,173 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total transaction of $4,796,088.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 45,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,091,810.15. This trade represents a 48.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi’s principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

